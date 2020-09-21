Weather disasters in August, including hurricanes and wildfires, caused at least $1B each in damage

A total of four billion-dollar weather disasters occurred last month in the United States, scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Thursday, adding to a costly total that's adding up in 2020.

The derecho that roared across the Midwest, Hurricanes Isaias and Laura, and the California wildfires in August were weather events that all turned into separate billion-dollar disasters.

That means through August, there have been 14 billion-dollar disasters in the U.S. this year.

NOAA shared satellite imagery from all four disasters, taken from the GOES-R satellites.

Back in July, NOAA said the U.S. had reached 10 separate billion-dollar disasters for the sixth consecutive calendar year in a row, a new record.

Those disasters in the first half of the year were all due to severe storms that unleashed tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail across more than 30 states, from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast.

Before 2020, only 2016 and 2017 had up to 14 billion-dollar disasters through August, according to NOAA data.

In reviewing data from 1980 to 2020, weather disasters classified as severe storms make up around 15 percent of total disaster costs. The severe storms that roared across the Midwest were known as a derecho, and brought 100 mph winds to parts of Iowa.

Tropical cyclones – hurricanes and tropical storms – make up over 50 percent of the costs. An above-average hurricane season that's forced forecasters to use the Greek Alphabet because there have been so many storms may push the disaster bill even higher in 2020 if the U.S. mainland sees additional severe impacts.

Hurricanes Isaias and Laura left thousands without power and created damage across the Gulf Coast and along the East Coast.

According to NOAA, the U.S. South, Central and Southeast regions experienced a higher frequency of billion-dollar disaster events than any other region.

A worsening drought across the West and the threat of wildfires during the peak season in late September and October may also add to disaster bills.

Data from NOAA shows that since 1980, drought has cost an estimated $252.7 billion in damage.

Wildfires in California in recent years, particularly in the fall, have also resulted in billions in damage.

More than 7,900 wildfires have burned more than 5,468 square miles in California this year, including many since a mid-August barrage of dry lightning ignited parched vegetation.

Across California, nearly 19,000 firefighters continue to fight more than two dozen major wildfires.

