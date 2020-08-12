Hundreds of thousands without power days after derecho blasted Midwest

Expand / Collapse search
Hundreds of thousands of residents in Iowa's three largest cities remained without electricity Wednesday, two days after a rare wind storm that hit the Midwest devastated the state's power grid, flattened valuable cornfields and killed two people.

Many parts of Iowa suffered outages Monday as straight-line winds toppled trees, snapped poles and downed power lines. The storm known as a derecho had winds of up to 112 mph near Cedar Rapids, as powerful as an inland hurricane, as it tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, including Chicago and its suburbs.

Crews have been working around the clock to restore electricity, but they've been hindered by large trees that are blocking many roads and sitting on top of power lines. Those trees must be removed before power can be restored.

Iowa's three largest metropolitan areas of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Davenport still had widespread outages as of Wednesday morning.

Other cities including Marshalltown and Clinton were also hard hit by the derecho, which produces winds that come across in a line and can spread damage over a large area more like an inland hurricane than a quick more powerful tornado.

Alliant Energy said about 180,000 of its customers are without power, about half of which are in the Cedar Rapids area. MidAmerican Energy said about 120,000 of its Iowa customers remain without power, more than half them in the Des Moines area.

Mediacom said Wednesday that it has restored internet service to about half of the 340,000 customers that were offline a day earlier in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. But many others may be without service until their power is restored, a process that could still take multiple days in places.

Part of a tree that had split at the trunk lies on a road in Oak Park, Ill., while also appearing not to have landed on a car parked on the road, after a severe storm moved through the Chicago area Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Zelio)

The storm caused extensive crop damage in the nation's No. 1 corn-producing state as it tore across Iowa's center from west to east.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Tuesday that about 10 million acres of Iowa’s nearly 31 million acres of agriculture land sustained damage. About 24 million acres of that land is typically planted primarily in corn and soybeans.

Corn plants lie on the ground following a derecho storm that moved across the Midwest with winds recorded near 100 mph in Iowa and Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Acker/Getty Images)

In addition, tens of millions of bushels of grain that were stored at co-ops and on farms were damaged or destroyed as bins blew away.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that early estimates indicate that 10 million acres, or nearly a third of the state's crop land was damaged in a powerful storm that battered the region a day earlier. (Photo by Daniel Acker/Getty Images)

Cedar Rapids said that 60 patients were treated at local hospitals for storm-related injuries.

The only known death in Iowa was a 63-year-old bicyclist who was hit by one of several large trees that fell on a bike path outside of Cedar Rapids. In Fort Wayne, Ind., the storm killed a 73-year-old woman who was found clutching a young boy in her storm-battered mobile home.

Associated Press reporter Dave Pitt contributed from Des Moines.