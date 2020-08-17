Iowa requests nearly $4B in disaster aid after derecho, governor says state is 'hurting'

A storm system that blasted Iowa last week with hurricane-force winds, which left at least three people dead in the state and devastated millions of acres of farmland, caused damage estimated at nearly $4 billion, according to officials.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Sunday night she's filing an expedited presidential major disaster declaration with the federal government, seeking nearly $4 billion to rebuild and repair.

“From cities to farms, Iowans are hurting, many still have challenges with shelter, food, and power," Reynolds said in a statement. "Resilience is in our DNA, but we’re going to need a strong and timely federal response to support recovery efforts."

Reynolds said she had conversations with President Trump and Vice President Pence in the past week, who both pledged the "full support" of the federal government.

“With rapid approval, this declaration will provide a significant level of federal resources to support the state and local response,” Reynolds said. “ While it is unconventional for a major disaster declaration request of this magnitude to be assembled and approved within a matter of days, it is essential that our request is expedited and approved as quickly as possible.”

The money Iowa is seeking from the federal government includes $3.78 billion in agriculture losses, $100 million for private utilities, $82 million for homes and $45 million for public assistance.

The derecho roared through Iowa last Monday with hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Reynolds said the storm system destroyed or extensively damaged 8,200 homes and 13 million acres of corn, about a third of the state's cropland.

More than a half-million people in Iowa were without electricity in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

As of Sunday evening, utility companies reported about 83,000 people remained without power.

Alliant Energy reported about 2,500 utility poles were damaged beyond repair and ITC Midwest, which owns power lines, reported about 1,200 miles of lines torn down by the winds. About 500 miles had been repaired by Sunday.

The storm left at least three people dead in the state.

