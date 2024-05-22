Video shows Singapore Airlines cabin in disarray after 'severe turbulence' leaves 1 dead

A video has emerged showing the interior of a Singapore Airlines Boeing jet in complete disarray after it was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok this week following "severe turbulence" that left one passenger dead.

Footage captured Tuesday shows debris strewn across the cabin of Singapore Airlines Flight 321 and apparent blood splatter on an overhead bin.

"I've never had anything like this in all my years of flying," Andrew Davies, a traveler on board the London to Singapore flight, told Reuters.

"There was an immediate kind of disbelief at first, and then the plane was very... it felt very level, and it was obvious the gentleman [who died] needed some help," he added. "So I got up and helped some of the passengers get him out of his seat and we laid him on the floor near the bulkhead so that the medics on the airplane, there were some passengers who thankfully were medics, could administer CPR to the gentleman on the airplane. They gave CPR for, I think, about 20 minutes or so."

Davies said there was an Australian woman onboard the aircraft "who spent the rest of the flight" holding the hand of the wife of the man who died. Davies described the wife as being "badly injured" while the deceased individual has been identified in media reports as a 73-year-old British man.

Davies told Reuters the Australian traveler was "comforting her and chatting to her and keeping her company, and [it was] nice to see goodness in people and, you know, people helping each other and doing the right thing for each other and helping, being kind."

"Every single cabin crew I saw was injured," he also said. "I didn't see anybody who worked for Singapore Airlines that was not injured. There was one of the cabin crew in front of me who had... was in an awful lot of pain with his back. But he continued serving people and helping people and getting medical help as much as he was able to. I think the Singapore Airlines staff were pretty, you know, my heart goes out to them because they went through an awful ordeal as well."

Singapore Airlines said Wednesday that 74 passengers and six crew members remain in Bangkok, which includes "those receiving medical care, as well as their family members and loved ones who were on the flight." The rest have made it to Singapore after getting onto another plane. It said Tuesday that the aircraft encountered "severe turbulence."

"On behalf of the Singapore Airlines Board, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our passenger who passed away on 21 May 2024 in the SQ321 incident," Singapore Airlines Chairman Peter Seah said. "I assure all passengers and crew members who were on board the aircraft that we are committed to supporting them during this difficult time."

A hospital where the injured have been taken in Bangkok told The Associated Press on Wednesday that 20 people from the flight are being treated in its intensive care unit, while 104 overall have received medical care.

"I’ve only a cut in my eye and a chipped tooth, it could be way worse," Josh Silverstone, a 24-year-old who was among those discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, told the AP. "Everything was fine until I arrived back in the airport and I couldn’t stop vomiting. I couldn’t walk, it was pretty bad."

"I woke up on the floor, I didn’t realize what happened, I must've hit my head somewhere," he added. "There were people laying out on the floor, they were paralyzed."