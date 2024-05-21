Expand / Collapse search
Published

Singapore Airlines passenger dead after Boeing jet hits 'severe turbulence'

Singapore Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Bangkok

A Singapore Airlines flight has made an emergency landing in Bangkok Tuesday following "severe turbulence" that left one person dead and others injured, the airline says. 

The Boeing 777-300ER plane was traveling from London to Singapore with 211 passengers and 18 crew onboard. 

Singapore Airlines plane landing

A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft as seen arriving at London Heathrow Airport. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SINGY SINGAPORE AIRL 9.98 -0.06 -0.60%
BA THE BOEING CO. 186.61 +1.66 +0.90%

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 