Singapore Airlines passenger dead after Boeing jet hits 'severe turbulence'
Singapore Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Bangkok
A Singapore Airlines flight has made an emergency landing in Bangkok Tuesday following "severe turbulence" that left one person dead and others injured, the airline says.
The Boeing 777-300ER plane was traveling from London to Singapore with 211 passengers and 18 crew onboard.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SINGY
|SINGAPORE AIRL
|9.98
|-0.06
|-0.60%
|BA
|THE BOEING CO.
|186.61
|+1.66
|+0.90%
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.