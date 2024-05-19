Expand / Collapse search
Air India Express plane engine catches fire, forcing emergency landing at Bangalore airport

No passengers or crew were injured aboard Air India Express plane

An Air India Express plane was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday night after an engine caught fire shortly after takeoff, the airline said. (Credit: Viral Press) video

Air India Express plane engine catches fire

An Air India Express plane was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday night after an engine caught fire shortly after takeoff, the airline said. (Credit: Viral Press)

Passengers aboard an Air India Express flight can be heard screaming on video as one of the aircraft’s engines caught fire Saturday night, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.  

The flight aboard an Airbus A320 had just taken off from Bangalore and was heading to Cochin International Airport in Kerala when the terrifying incident unfolded.

Video shows a bright light glowing underneath a wing of the plane as it is flying before the video cuts to a shot of the plane on the tarmac. As passengers wait inside the cabin, the fire is seen intensifying and causing a panic.

"Please be seated!" a steward can be heard yelling over screaming passengers in the video. "Everything is under control."

engine fire

The engine fire was reported soon after the Airbus A320 took off in Bangalore, India, on Saturday night. (Viral Press)

The video cuts again and shows the passengers exiting the plane and moving along the tarmac.

engine fire

A passenger recorded video of the fire intensifying as they waited inside the plane on the tarmac. (Viral Press)

The pilots "elected" to return to Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport and "carried out a precautionary landing" after the engine caught fire, the airline said in a statement to India Today.

engine fire

A male steward aboard the plane told panicking passengers to remain seated and await the pilots' instructions. (Viral Press)

After landing, the plane was evacuated successfully without injuries to any guests, the airline said.

"We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible," the airline said in a statement. "A thorough investigation with the regulator shall be accomplished to establish the cause."

Air India Express is a low-cost, short-haul subsidiary of carrier Air India. 