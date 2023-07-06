Lamborghini sold out of combustion engine cars ahead of transition to only hybrid models

Lamborghini's combustion engine models are sold out until the end of production as the luxury carmaker transitions to a hybrid only lineup, its chief executive told German newspaper WELT.

Head of the Volkswagen subsidiary Stephen Winkelmann said the order books for its Huracan and Urus models are full, marking the end of combustion engine vehicle production for the company.

Winkelmann shared that the Italian brand is starting with plug-in hybrid replacements for the Aventador and Huracan supercars, and a plug-in hybrid Urus SUV.

Lamborghini plans to launch its first all-electric vehicle by 2030.

The manufacturer saw record sales last year and was aiming for a "very good result" this year, he added.

Lamborghini’s only combustion engine models on sale at the moment are the V10-powered Huracan and the Urus SUV, which can be ordered with a four-liter, twin-turbo V8.

The announcement comes after Lamborghini announced last July it would invest at least 1.8 billion Euros ($1.96 billion USD) to produce a hybrid lineup by 2024 and bring out its fully electric model by the end of the decade.

Winkelmann previously said that the model will likely seat four, noting that while the exact design has not been decided upon, "the sexier car is a two-door car."

Governments around the world have begun proposing deadlines as early as 2030 for phasing out petroleum-fueled internal combustion vehicles in order to have all new vehicles run on cleaner energy.

A recent United Nations climate change report called for a massive investment in clean energy and an immediate phasing out of fossil fuels across the world.

The U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) described the environmental issue as "imminent," and asked that U.N. members invest in climate efforts like phasing out fossil fuels.

"The climate time bomb is ticking," the IPCC wrote. "But today’s IPCC report is a how-to guide to defuse the climate time bomb. It is a survival guide for humanity."

Reuters contributed to this report.