Teamsters union votes to ratify UPS contract

Over 86% of UPS Teamsters members voted in favor of ratifying the proposed contract, the union said

Members of the Teamsters union voted to ratify a new five-year collective bargaining agreement with shipping giant UPS on Tuesday, avoiding a potential strike that loomed over the U.S. economy as the two sides negotiated in recent months.

The five-year contract covers roughly 340,000 UPS Teamsters members across the U.S. and includes higher wages for full- and part-time workers, more full-time roles, and workplace protections such as air conditioning in delivery vehicles.

The Teamsters said that 86.3% of members voted in favor of ratification, which the union noted was "the highest vote for a contract in the history of the Teamsters at UPS."

Teamsters members working for UPS voted to ratify the new five-year collective bargaining agreement with the shipping giant.

