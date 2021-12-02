New Balance finds its footing with products made in the USA

Not only is New Balance trending again, with celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Nick Jonas and Kourtney Kardashian spotted wearing the kicks, but the company is also thriving thanks to its all-American manufacturing.

New Balance COO Dave Wheeler told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble they’ve avoided global supply chain disruptions by realizing the gravity of domestic resources and ramping up U.S.-based production.

"The pandemic has certainly accentuated and highlighted the importance of domestic manufacturing," Wheeler said on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

About 99% of all shoes sold in the United States are imported, according to the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America.

RETAIL EXPERT WARNS MALL WILL SEE ‘ICE AGE, DARWINIAN DESTRUCTION’ IF THEY DON'T REINVENT THEMSELVES

While New Balance has built four major factories across the U.S., Wheeler said a fifth factory is on the way to meet increased consumer demand.

"Demand is strong," Wheeler explained, "and just the reliability of a domestic supply chain right now in this kind of a global logistic challenge has been tremendous."

Since 70% of raw materials that go into making New Balance sneakers are sourced from the U.S., Wheeler said the company isn’t dependent on ports.

"When you think about the components that we use, leather from the Midwest, laces from the Midwest, local supply has been reliable," he said. "No question about it."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Each factory produces 2,300 to 2,400 pairs of shoes every day and supports at least 1,000 employees, according to Wheeler, hoping to leave a footprint in America’s economy.

"Since 1906, unwavering commitment to domestic manufacturing," he said. "It’s really built on our workforce. Incredibly skilled, dedicated, loyal; I’ve been so proud of the way they’ve stepped up, especially in the pandemic."