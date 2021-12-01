Supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortage holding back US economy, Fed's Beige Book says

Supply chain bottlenecks and a worsening labor shortage threatened to undermine the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic this fall, according to a new Federal Reserve report.

In its region-by-region roundup of anecdotal information known as the Beige Book, the Fed reported that while economic activity increased at a "modest to moderate pace" in most of its 12 districts during the October through November period that the report covers, growth was hindered by severe disruptions in the global supply chain and a lack of available workers.

"Several Districts noted that despite strong demand, growth was constrained by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages," the Fed said. "Outlooks for near-term economic activity remained positive, overall, but some Districts noted increased uncertainty and more cautious optimism than in previous months."

