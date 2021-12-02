Retail expert warns malls will see 'ice age' and ‘Darwinian destruction’ if they don’t reinvent themselves

Retail expert Burt Flickinger, during an interview on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, warned that shopping malls will decline, especially in high crime states like New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California.

SAN FRANCISCO POLICE LT. BLAMES CITY’S LIBERAL POLICIES FOR TYING HER HANDS AMID SMASH AND GRAB ROBBERIES

BURT FLICKINGER: It's going to be experiential. They'll be gaming theaters and tournaments, they'll be Top Golf from Callaway Golf. It will be mixed residential, retail, experiential, as you said. Full disclosure I worked for both the New York NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets and the National Football League and the full analysis of American Dream and all the other malls around the world. And to your point, unless the malls really reinvent themselves and make themselves more attractive, especially to millennials, you've got an accelerated mall retail ice age and some Darwinian destruction and that that could continue, especially in the high crime states New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California.

