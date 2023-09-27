GM, Ford, Stellantis could reportedly see more UAW strikes this week

United Auto Workers (UAW) strikes at more plants belonging to General Motors, Stellantis and Ford could reportedly come Friday, depending on the status of negotiations.

More automaker sites seeing strikes will depend on whether talks between the union and the automakers do not take a significant step forward, Reuters reported Wednesday , citing an unnamed source. In the event of insufficient progress, the new strikes would reportedly begin two hours after the locations where they would take place get unveiled.

The 10 a.m. announcement of the new sites that are planned to be affected will come from the leader of the UAW on Friday, according to the outlet.

FOX Business reached out to the UAW and the three automakers for comment but did not receive a response from the union, Stellantis or Ford by the time of publication.

The union posted on social media Wednesday afternoon that its president, Shawn Fain, would give a "stand-up announcement" at 10 a.m. Friday. He will do so via Facebook Live.

"Our focus continues to be on bargaining in good faith with the UAW leadership to reach an agreement as quickly as possible that rewards our employees and allows GM to succeed and thrive into the future," a spokesperson for GM told FOX Business.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.38 -0.05 -0.40% GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 32.35 +0.09 +0.28% STLA STELLANTIS NV 18.81 -0.03 -0.16%

The union is seeking pay raises amounting to 40% over a new four-year contract as well as expanded benefits and other provisions. The offers from the automakers, meanwhile, have come in closer to 20%, which includes a 10% hike that would become effective immediately.

GM and Stellantis saw UAW strikes at more locations last week. As part of that move by the UAW, Ford did not.

Strikes against the three automakers have been going on for 12 days.

Think tank Anderson Economic Group projected on Sept. 22, the same day the UAW upped its action against Stellantis and GM, that the strikes had brought $1.6 billion worth of economic losses so far.

The values of GM and Stellantis stock have both seen slight declines over the past five days, dropping 1.6% and 2.7%, respectively. Ford’s has experienced an increase of 1.5%.

Eric Revell and Megan Henney contributed to this report.