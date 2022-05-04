Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Fed raises interest rates by half point as it ratchets up inflation fight

Inflation rose to a 40-year high in March, ramping up pressure on the Fed to act

 Former Kansas City Federal Reserve President Thomas Hoenig argues that the central bank has 'themselves in a corner.' video

The Fed's job has 'gotten more difficult': Former official

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it would raise interest rates by a half point for the first time in two decades as policymakers ramp up their fight to cool red-hot inflation, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pressure on Americans.  

The widely anticipated decision – that the Fed would raise rates by 50 basis points – comes as officials face mounting pressure to move more aggressively to cool demand and slow rising consumer prices, which hit a 40-year high in March.

The rate liftoff, which puts the benchmark federal funds rate at a range between 0.75% and 1.00%, is likely just the second in a series of increases intended to curb runaway inflation. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 