Inflation worries American entrepreneurs: survey

Over three-quarters of small business owners are concerned about future negative inflation impact.

'Making Money' host Charles Payne and Franklin Cellars co-owner Elliott Bey discuss the impact of inflation on small businesses. video

Small business owners says inflation single most important problem

Inflation has become the number one concern among entrepreneurs, according to a new survey conducted by Capital One Business, in partnership with NextGen Chamber of Commerce and the Capital One Insights Center.

FEDERAL RESERVE EXPECTED TO RAMP UP INFLATION FIGHT WITH SUPER-SIZED RATE HIKE

Among a sample of 1,200 small business owners and 300 auto dealership owners, 48% say inflation is the top business challenge in the past year. Cash flow was the second driving concern at 40%, followed by low sales at 36%, and then persisting supply chain issues at 28%.

Most small business owners (77%) are concerned about the short-term impacts of inflation, within the next three months, as approximately a third are feeling ‘very concerned.’

Entrepreneurs who have taken action to mitigate the potentially negative impacts say they have built up cash reserves (27%), preemptively raised prices (23%), and purchased more inventory (21%). A significant number (34%) of small business owners still say no action has been taken to combat rising prices. 

Despite the volatile economy, nine-in-10 small business owners are confident their business will be operating in the next six months. While the confidence is there, only 43% of small business owners say business conditions in their area are either excellent or good. This is a steep drop-off compared to June 2021, when 59% were satisfied with their conditions.

Traversing these difficult financial times has taken a toll on entrepreneurs. Twenty-four percent of small business owners say they are experiencing burnout, a syndrome resulting from chronic stress at work that is characterized by overwhelming exhaustion, negative attitudes or a lack of commitment. Gen-Z (38%) and millennial (30%) small business owners and dealership owners (41%) are feeling the impacts the most.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2022, nearly a quarter of small business owners say they are still mainly focused on profit growth, despite the margin-tightening conditions driven by ongoing inflation.