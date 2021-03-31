Elon Musk's open call: Move to Texas and work for me

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has extended an open invitation to his followers and anyone else interested in moving to Texas and coming to work for the aerospace company.

"Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so!," Musk tweeted on Tuesday. "SpaceX’s hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly."

SpaceX currently has over 100 temporary and full-time job openings on its website located in Brownsville, Texas.

Earlier this month, Musk expressed interest in incorporating Boca Chica Village, home of SpaceX's launch facility, into a city called Starbase.

Under Texas law, the incorporation process is handled by the Cameron County Commissioners Court. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said the court was "informed of SpaceX's endeavor" on March 2.

"If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes," Trevino said in a statement. "Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law."

Musk said on Tuesday that Starbase is expected to grow by several thousand people over the next two years.

Musk also plans to donate $20 million to Cameron County schools and another $10 million to Brownsville for a "downtown revitalization." Specific details related to that donation will be revealed next week.

In addition, Musk is making hiring investments in the city of Austin, Texas.

SpaceX revealed in a job posting earlier this month that it is breaking ground on a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Austin. According to the posting, the candidate will help produce equipement for Starlink, SpaceX's global high-speed internet service made up of a constellation of satellites, and must agree to up to 25% travel to SpaceX's Los Angeles-area headquarters until the Austin facility is "fully established."

Meanwhile, Musk's Boring Company posted several job openings in Austin in November, hinting that one of the company's tunnel systems could be coming to the city. Musk also announced construction plans in July for a second Tesla factory in Austin, which could potentially bring in hundreds of jobs.

Musk set down his own roots in Texas last year, after growing increasingly frustrated with California's COVID-19 restrictions. He also moved his private foundation, according to a December filing with the Texas secretary of state.

SpaceX is currently developing Starship, a rocket that will transport humans to Mars and the Moon. Musk said in December that he remained “highly confident” that SpaceX will land humans on the red planet by 2026.

Other SpaceX projects in the works include the Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station, which will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida no earlier than April 20, Inspiration4, the world's first 'all-civilian mission to orbit Earth', which is set to take off as early as the fourth quarter of 2021, and dearMoon, the first-ever private commercial space trip to the Moon scheduled for 2023.

In addition, SpaceX has struck space tourism partnerships with Space Adventures in 2021 and Axiom Space in 2022.