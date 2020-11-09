Elon Musk's Boring Company hints at new tunnel project in this city

Elon Musk's Boring Company hinted in a tweet Monday that a new tunnel project could be coming to Austin, Texas.

The tunnel construction company has posted several new job openings based in Austin, Texas, including an electrical engineer, a lead electric technician, a mechanical engineer, a senior mechanical engineer, a power electronics engineer, a business development lead and a lead technical recruiter.

"Rumor has it that "Austin Chalk" is geologically one of best soils for tunneling. Want to find out? Austin jobs now available," the company wrote.

A potential tunnel system in Austin, Texas, would be the company's fourth proposed project to date.

The Boring Company is building a Las Vegas Convention Center Loop system, which is expected to debut to the publc in January 2021. The underground system will transport passengers across the center's campus using autonomous Tesla vehicles, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The company also proposed expanding the Las Vegas Loop system last month to stretch as far north as downtown Las Vegas, throughout the Strip corridor, and as far south as the Allegiant Stadium, pending the stadium's approval.

In addition, the Boring Company has proposed a "Dugout Loop," which would transport baseball fans and concertgoers directly to Dodger Stadium from the Los Feliz, East Hollywood or Rampart Village neighborhoods of Los Angeles and an East Coast Loop system that would transport passengers from downtown Washington to Baltimore, beneath New York Avenue and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

The Boring Company completed its first Test Tunnel in Hawthorne, Calif., in 2018. However, it is only being used for the research and development of Loop and Hyperloop public transportation systems.

