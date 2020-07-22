Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tesla

Austin wins Tesla's new factory, Musk thanks Tulsa

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is on a roll

close
Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber believes Tesla's quarterly earnings report is going to impress investors but Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matthew J. Maley expresses his concerns with the automotive company, including its valuation.video

Will Tesla finally join the S&P 500?

Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber believes Tesla's quarterly earnings report is going to impress investors but Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matthew J. Maley expresses his concerns with the automotive company, including its valuation.

After posting the automaker's first full year of profit ever, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his next factory will be $1.1 billion dollar facility in the Austin, Texas area.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.1,592.33+23.97+1.53%

Musk disclosed the highly anticipated decision at the start of the company's earnings call while thanking officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma who also aggressively courted the automaker.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Gorgeous afternoon sunset with a clear sky and the entire downtown skyline cityscape across from Town lake or Lady Bird Lake in Austin Texas 2019 kayakers and lake filled with crowds of people on July 4th

Musk gushed over Austin as an "ecologial paradise" and highlighted that the factory is about five minutes from the local airport and 15 minutes from downtown Austin, TX.

The company's only U.S. factory is in Fremont, California and Musk was specific to note he will be expanding that plant in addition to opening a new domestic facility.

This is a developing story. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE