Carolinas could see 1M power outages

Duke Energy Corporation predicted Wednesday that conditions from the latest winter storm could result in nearly 1 million power outages, with some lasting over a span of days.

In response to anticipated freezing rain and icy conditions, 1,300 of the company's Midwest and Florida service area employees have responded to support the 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Duke Energy meteorologists continue to monitor weather conditions and the company is making plans accordingly. Line technicians, service crews and other personnel throughout Duke Energy's service area are prepared to respond as outages and emergencies occur," the company said in a release.

"As part of the company’s preparation, workers are checking equipment, supplies and inventories to ensure workers have adequate materials to make repairs and restore power outages," the company added.

Duke Energy provides electricity to 7.7 million retail customers across six states and has around 51,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity in the Carolinas, the Midwest and Florida.

Over the past couple of weeks, much of the United States has been hit with extreme cold and heavy precipitation, causing previous outages for hundreds of thousands of North Carolina residents and affecting the lives of millions in Texas.

Brunswick County in North Carolina was walloped by a tornado earlier in the week, killing three people.

TEXAS BLACKOUTS WAKE-UP CALL FOR AMERICA'S ENERGY CAPITAL

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are now in effect for most of North Carolina and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency ahead of the expected ice storm.

"This forecast for icy weather is a real threat for widespread power outages,” he said in a statement. “People need to be ready to stay home and be prepared to lose power for a while, especially in the northern, western and Piedmont counties.”

Ice buildup on power lines and trees are often responsible for outages during an ice storm and WRAL forecast between a quarter of an inch to half an inch of ice.

In addition, the release highlights how higher lake and river levels from rainfall could lead to dangerous flooding.

Officials and first responders are warning residents against driving, as travel conditions become increasingly hazardous and Duke Energy advises that Carolinians have a plan in place ahead of potentially extended shutoffs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company recommended creating an emergency preparedness kit, keeping a portable radio or TV to monitor important information, charging electronic devices and using any generator outside.