Elon Musk sounds off about Tesla drivers reportedly given low Uber ratings amid nationwide protests

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded Saturday to a social media post claiming an Uber worker driving a Tesla was given a 1-star rating amid national protests against the carmaker.

A photo that appeared to show an Uber driver in the front seat of a Tesla had overlaying text saying, "Giving Tesla uber drivers 1 star ratings."

The photo was shared March 9 by "Cherdleys" with the caption, "This is what Tesla drivers deserve."

A screenshot of the exchange was shared Saturday on X, attracting 11.3 million views as of 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Musk took to X Saturday afternoon to respond to the viral post, writing, "That’s just plain cruel. The driver did nothing to deserve this."

Uber Support responded to Musk's post with, "Totally agree. Ratings should be based on the quality of the service."

Uber declined to confirm to Fox News Digital whether the driver in the photo did, in fact, receive the poor rating.

The post comes amid nationwide protests and a warning from the FBI Friday urging the public to "exercise vigilance" near Tesla properties due to isolated attacks on Tesla vehicles, charging stations and dealerships.

The isolated attacks, which some officials hope to soon classify as domestic terrorism, come after Musk was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Since January 2025, Tesla electric vehicles have been targeted in at least nine states, with reported incidents that include arson, gunfire and vandalism that includes graffiti "expressing grievances against those the perpetrators perceive to be racists, fascists or political opponents," according to the FBI.

A few minutes before sharing the post, Musk expressed his thanks to those standing by his company.

"Just wanted to say thank you to everyone supporting Tesla in the face of relentless attacks," Musk wrote. "Super Appreciated!!"

During a meeting at the company's Texas gigafactory Thursday, Musk urged his company’s staff to "hang onto your stock," noting "it feels like Armageddon" after seeing news coverage of the protests and violent acts, FOX Business previously reported.

"I can’t walk past the TV without seeing a Tesla on fire. You’re like — what is going on?" Musk said.

However, he noted recent sales figures for the company's Model Y and Cybertruck vehicles are encouraging.

"Some people, it’s like, ‘Listen, I understand if you don’t want to buy our product, but you don’t have to burn it down — that’s a bit unreasonable, you know. This is psycho,’" Musk said as employees laughed. "Stop being psycho, OK?"

Tesla did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Greg Norman contributed to this report.