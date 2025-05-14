Uber expands beyond rides and delivery with new restaurant booking service

Rideshare giant Uber is jumping into the booming restaurant reservation game.

The rideshare giant partnered with OpenTable to launch a new feature called Dine Out, which integrates Uber’s ride-hailing services with OpenTable’s extensive restaurant reservations to streamline the process of finding, booking and traveling to restaurants.

Uber's Dine Out feature will launch for users across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Australia and Ireland, allowing them to find and secure restaurant reservations through the Uber Eats app for the first time.

The expansion of services underscores the company's goal of positioning itself as a platform that "lets you go anywhere and get anything," Uber Chief Product Officer Sachin Kansal told FOX Business, noting that this announcement is effectively tying together the Uber Eats and Uber Rides platforms. Both are distinct, though they use the same Uber app.

"It creates one platform. At the end of the day, we are a platform company where we provide multiple use cases to consumers. So you may be eating on our platform. You may be riding on our platforms. And now you can be dining out using our platform," Kansal said, adding that the company is becoming a "platform that enables a lot of local commerce and a lot of local services such as ride sharing," which is a big part of its vision.

As part of the partnership, Uber's most loyal members, Uber One subscribers, will gain priority access to book reservations at some of the most in-demand spots. This gives them a leg up on others at a time when scoring a restaurant reservation has become a challenge due to high demand, limited availability and bots and table resellers disrupting the market.

Other companies have sought to capitalize on the booming reservation market by securing exclusive booking privileges for their customers amid frenzied demand.

American Express, which acquired Resy and Tock, for instance, gives exclusive access and benefits to Amex cardholders. Dorsia is another authorized platform that collaborates with restaurants to secure high-demand reservations for its members.

To further entice users, customers who reserve a table in the Dine Out feature or directly on the OpenTable app, will get a discounted Uber ride to the restaurant. OpenTable members will also eventually be able to redeem their points on Uber and Uber Eats. OpenTable's most loyal members in select markets will also be eligible for a six-month free trial of Uber One.