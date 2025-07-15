Uber partners with Chinese tech giant to roll out driverless vehicles across multiple global markets

Uber is joining forces with Chinese tech company Baidu to roll out thousands of driverless vehicles on its ride-sharing platform across multiple international markets.

The move – which combines Uber's expansive network and Baidu's Apollo Go autonomous vehicles – comes as tech companies compete to launch self-driving taxis commercially, according to Reuters.

The first deployments are expected to happen later this year in the Middle East and Asia.

The partnership "represents a major milestone in deploying our technology on a global scale," Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Earlier this year, Uber and alphabet-owned Waymo began offering driverless rides in Austin and Atlanta. Uber also announced in May that it is partnering with German auto manufacturer Volkswagen to launch all-electric, autonomous shared rides in the U.S. by 2026.

Tesla rolled out its new robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, last month with a small fleet of self-driving vehicles. Following the launch, riders reportedly documented multiple incidents of driving issues with the vehicles, according to Reuters.

Waymo has similarly faced complaints, as some California residents have said the company's driverless electric cars' charging lots generate near-constant noise.

Uber currently operates in more than 15,000 cities, according to its website.

Baidu's Apollo Go robotaxi services are available in 15 cities and have completed more than 11 million rides, as of May, according to Reuters.

Uber and Baidu did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.