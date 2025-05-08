Uber CEO steps up return-to-office mandate: 'It is what it is'

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi addressed angered staffers about the company's move to increase return-to-office requirements next month.

Starting in June, the rideshare company said, it will require employees to come into the office three days per week, up from two. Some employees who were previously approved for remote work are also required to come into the office.

Additionally, employees must be working with the company for eight years to be eligible for the company's month-long paid sabbatical benefit. The benchmark for that benefit was previously five years.

"It is what it is," Khosrowshahi told allegedly angered staffers during an all-hands-on-deck meeting after the company enforced the stricter policy, according to CNBC.

An Uber spokesperson told FOX Business that it was "hardly a surprise that not everyone was thrilled about changes to remote work and sabbatical policies."

However, "the job of leadership is to do what’s in the best interest of our customers and shareholders," the spokesperson said, adding that "being in person more frequently is better for collaboration, innovation and company culture."

Khosrowshahi is far from the only executive who has faced pushback on the policy change, which was widely adopted across industries during the height of the pandemic-related lockdowns.

Earlier this year, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon lashed out at employees who had been strongly advocating for the Wall Street giant to ease up on its five-day return-to-office policy.

The Wall Street titan told employees in January that its new policy would take effect in March, effectively dissolving its hybrid model. It ignited frustrations among certain staffers, causing 950 people to sign a petition to do away with the policy, according to Reuters. Still, that figure pales in comparison to the bank's global workforce, which totals more than 317,000 employees.