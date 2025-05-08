Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Uber
Published

Uber CEO steps up return-to-office mandate: 'It is what it is'

The updated return-to-office change takes effect in June

close
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino gives the latest report as Wall Street's back-to-work Labor Day deadline has arrived. video

Sources: BlackRock issues memo urging, not mandating, employees to return to office

FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino gives the latest report as Wall Street's back-to-work Labor Day deadline has arrived.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi addressed angered staffers about the company's move to increase return-to-office requirements next month. 

Starting in June, the rideshare company said, it will require employees to come into the office three days per week, up from two. Some employees who were previously approved for remote work are also required to come into the office. 

2025'S TOP REMOTE WORK COMPANIES REVEALED WITH SOME PAYING OVER $100,000

Additionally, employees must be working with the company for eight years to be eligible for the company's month-long paid sabbatical benefit. The benchmark for that benefit was previously five years. 

"It is what it is," Khosrowshahi told allegedly angered staffers during an all-hands-on-deck meeting after the company enforced the stricter policy, according to CNBC.

An Uber spokesperson told FOX Business that it was "hardly a surprise that not everyone was thrilled about changes to remote work and sabbatical policies." 

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaks to the media at an event in New Delhi, India on Oct. 22, 2019.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaks to the media at an event in New Delhi on Oct. 22, 2019. (Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters)

However, "the job of leadership is to do what’s in the best interest of our customers and shareholders," the spokesperson said, adding that "being in person more frequently is better for collaboration, innovation and company culture."

JAMIE DIMON SLAMS ANTI-RTO MOVEMENT: 'I DON'T CARE HOW MANY PEOPLE SIGN THAT F---ING PETITION'

Khosrowshahi is far from the only executive who has faced pushback on the policy change, which was widely adopted across industries during the height of the pandemic-related lockdowns.

Uber headquarters

Uber headquarters in San Francisco is seen on July 23, 2024. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Earlier this year, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon lashed out at employees who had been strongly advocating for the Wall Street giant to ease up on its five-day return-to-office policy. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 83.22 -0.42 -0.51%

The Wall Street titan told employees in January that its new policy would take effect in March, effectively dissolving its hybrid model. It ignited frustrations among certain staffers, causing 950 people to sign a petition to do away with the policy, according to Reuters. Still, that figure pales in comparison to the bank's global workforce, which totals more than 317,000 employees. 