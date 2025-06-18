Dad's jaw-dropping Disney 'Princess Breakfast' bill leaves social media users stunned

A family of five's breakfast at Disneyland in California has gone viral after a father shared a photo on social media of the meal's pricey nearly $1,000 receipt.

X user John ‘Rock & Roll’ Tolkien, or @jrockandrollt, took to the social media platform on Monday to share his sticker shock after he received a $937.65 bill for breakfast at Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures. The guest said that the meal was for two kids and three adults, with the total including a $150 tip — just over 20% of the original amount.

"'Princess Breakfast' at Disneyland with my kids," he wrote on X. "Almost spit out my coffee."

The dad's post on X has garnered 16.5 million views and received thousands of comments over the course of just a few days.

THIS $140 ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BUFFET FEELS LIKE A 'LUXURY RESORT VACATION'

"Please tell me you have 35 kids," one X user commented.

"That's ridiculous," another X user said. "So torn about going to Disney, could literally go to Italy for a month for the same amount."

RESTAURANT OFFERS FOOD DISCOUNT TO 'SKINNY' CUSTOMERS WHO CAN SQUEEZE THROUGH BARS

Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures, located in Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, offers a three-course breakfast priced at $142 for both adults and children. Guests can also interact with Disney Princesses and participate in "one-of-a-kind Princess-themed activities," as noted on the Disneyland website.

The meal begins with three-tier towers of appetizers like lobster rolls, beignets and cornbread. Main courses for kids include waffles and macaroni and cheese, while adults can choose between a range of items including scrambled eggs, short ribs and deviled eggs. Guests can also choose between a selection of desserts like cake pops, cream puffs and sorbet, according to the Disneyland website.

HOT DOG TOWERS ARE A BUDGET-FRIENDLY REPLACEMENT FOR SEAFOOD TOWERS

While the father said he expected the check would be half of what it was before it arrived at his table, he acknowledged the meal at Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures was good and said it was a fun experience.

"Service was attentive and enthusiastic, princesses were all trained pro-actresses and spent a lot of time with the kids," he said. "I enjoyed it."

Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The company recently shared some details about its economic impact in the U.S., including that Disney parks coast-to-coast generate nearly $67 billion annually.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disney did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.