Musk's DOGE launches agency accounts to solicit cost savings tips from the public

Elon Musk's Department of Government of Efficiency (DOGE) on Monday launched new social media accounts for a slate of federal agencies to make it easier for the public to provide tips about waste, fraud and abuse.

David Sacks, who is serving as the Trump White House's artificial intelligence and crypto czar, wrote in a post on X, "There are now @DOGE accounts for every department, exposing the waste, fraud and abuse. Awesome."

DOGE accounts were created on X for more than two dozen agencies. Those accounts are listed as affiliates to the main DOGE account.

The posts said that "DOGE is seeking help from the public!" and instructed the public to "DM this account with insights on finding and fixing waste, fraud and abuse relating to the agency.

WHAT HAS DOGE CUT SO FAR?

Among the agencies with new DOGE-oriented accounts on X include:

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Department of Labor (DOL)

Department of Energy (DOE)

Treasury Department

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Commerce Department

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

National Science Foundation (NSF)

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Office of Personnel Management (OPM)

Department of Education (ED)

Office of Management and Budget (OMB)

Social Security Administration (SSA)

National Park Service (NPS)

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Small Business Administration (SBA)

State Department

Government Services Administration (GSA)

DOGE ASKS PUBLIC FOR 'INSIGHTS' ON POTENTIAL WASTE AT SEC

As of early Tuesday, the accounts have only solicited suggestions from the public about identifying and addressing waste, fraud and abuse, but haven't posted DOGE's cuts at the respective agencies.

DOGE launched a website last week that was updated on Monday to include a "wall of receipts" that features the DOGE team's moves to cancel various contracts and leases to save money.

The website also features a pair of top 10 lists breaking down the agencies where DOGE has saved the most money through canceling contracts and which agencies saw the largest contract savings as a percentage of the agency's budget.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which DOGE and the Trump administration are looking to absorb into the State Department, topped both lists.

The Department of Education ranked second in terms of total contract savings, while the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was second in terms of savings as a share of the agency budget.