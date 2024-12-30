Ford's X account 'compromised,' posts 'Israel is a terrorist state' and calls to 'Free Palestine'

A series of anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian messages were sent from Ford Motor Co.'s account on the X social media platform on Monday before being deleted, sparking speculation over the source of the posts.

The company says its account was "briefly compromised."

The now-deleted messages sent from Ford's handle included posts stating, "Israel is a terrorist state," "Free Palestine" and "ALL EYES ON GAZA."

Several X users wrote that it appeared Ford's account had been hacked, including pro-Israel Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., who said the automaker's account "must have been hacked by the Free Palestine movement."

When reached for comment, Ford told FOX Business in a statement, "Our X account was briefly compromised and the previous three posts were not authorized or posted by Ford. We are investigating the issue."

This story has been updated to include Ford's statement acknowledging that its account was 'briefly compromised.'