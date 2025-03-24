Twitter's iconic bird sign from former San Francisco HQ sells for nearly $35K at auction

Twitter's bird logo sign, which was removed from the company's former San Francisco headquarters when Elon Musk rebranded it to X, was auctioned off for nearly $35,000.

RR Auction said the sign of the iconic bird logo sold for $34,375 after bidding ended last week, coming short of its estimated worth of $40,000. The name of the buyer was not disclosed by the auction house, which deals in "rare and collectible items."

The sign weighed approximately 560 pounds and measured about 12 feet by 9 feet.

The bird logo was introduced in 2012 and remained the social media platform's mascot until Musk rebranded the platform to X in the summer of 2023 after the billionaire tech executive purchased it the year before.

"Nicknamed ‘Larry’ after Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, the standalone Twitter bird logo served as the company’s insignia from 2012 to 2023, an 11-year span representing Twitter’s most popular and influential period," the auction house said on its website.

"Although Twitter and its light blue bird have since retired, the symbol remains an icon of tech and social media history, an instantly recognizable emblem in the same league as Nike or Apple Computer," the website added.

Musk had previously auctioned off other items from what was once Twitter, including signs and memorabilia as well as items like kitchen equipment and office furniture.

Other tech history items sold for significant totals in the auction included an Apple-1 computer with accessories for $375,000, an Apple Computer Co. check signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 for $112,054 and an unopened first-generation 4GB iPhone for $87,514.