SEC will seek sanctions against Elon Musk in Twitter probe over failure to appear in court
Musk waited until 3 hours before a court hearing to advise that he would not appear
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it intends to seek sanctions against Elon Musk after he failed to appear and testify in court amid the agency's probe into his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, which he renamed X.
The SEC is asking for a court order to show cause why the Tesla CEO and SpaceX owner should not be held in civil contempt after he said he wouldn't appear a mere three hours before the scheduled Sept. 10 testimony, Reuters reported.
This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.