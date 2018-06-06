GDPR takes effect on May 25: What does it mean?
General Data Protection Regulation will impact the way personal data is manages across the globe. What does it mean and how does it affect you?
In 2004, 19-year-old Mark Zuckerberg launched “thefacebook.com" as a Harvard sophomore. Now, almost 14 years later, Facebook.com is one of the biggest websites in the world. From how much the conglomerate makes off of you in a year to when the highest traffic occurs, here’s a look at some facts and stats on Facebook.com.
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg apologizes for Cambridge Analytica scandal, says the social network is taking 'strong action' to get ahead of the problem.
Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce The Boring Company's latest product launch, life-size Lego-like interlocking bricks that can be used to create sculptures and buildings.
238 women who worked in U.S.-based technical jobs for Microsoft are suing the company for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women.
A group of tech experts who used to work at companies like Facebook and Google are forming a coalition to fight tech addiction. The organization, called the Center for Humane Technology, will raise awareness about the negative effects of technology on kids and try to help engineers make products healthier.
Amazon Go is the first cashierless, checkout-free grocery store. The revolutionary new retail model could have a major impact on the industry. Here’s how.
Cybersecurity experts say as terrifying as the unprecedented global "ransomware" attack has been, it's nothing compared to what might be coming — especially if companies, organizations and governments don't make major fixes.
The Latest on the global extortion cyberattack that hit dozens of countries on Friday (all times local): 10:40 a.m.
Artificial intelligence is all around us, whether it's to recommend movies you might like or weed out unsavory videos.
An online extortion attack that authorities say swept 150 countries this weekend is part of a growing problem of "ransomware" scams, in which people find themselves locked out of their files and presented with a demand to pay hackers to restore their access.
The automotive parts and electronics maker Delphi is the latest company to partner with BMW, Intel and Mobileye in a joint bid to develop autonomous vehicles.
Google is about to provide the latest peek at its digital services and gadgets as it seeks to become an even more influential force in people's lives.
Manufacturers that build Apple's iPhone and iPad are being drawn in to an escalating dispute between the tech giant and the chipmaker Qualcomm.
Hackers have gained access to OneLogin, an online password manager that offers a single sign-on to multiple websites and services.
Alphabet's stock is surpassing the $1,000 mark for the first time, less than a week after Amazon reached the same milestone.
Nissan says it will make automatic emergency braking standard on seven of 18 U.S. models for the 2018 model year, putting the safety feature on most of its top sellers.
Twitter has unveiled a new look, and much like some previous changes the company has made to its short-messaging service, it's not going over so well with the Twitterati.
Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
Social media platform Twitter has suspended the account of Al-Jazeera Arabic amid a wider diplomatic dispute between Qatar and Arab nations.