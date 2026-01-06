Expand / Collapse search
Artificial intelligence
Published

AMD CEO says AI demand is 'going through the roof' as costs climb

Lisa Su reveals individual AI chips cost tens of thousands of dollars during CES appearance

AMD CEO Lisa Su joins 'The Claman Countdown' to discuss her vision for the future of AI and why demand for computing power is surging.

AMD CEO Lisa Su declares ‘AI everywhere’ as chip demand explodes

AMD CEO Lisa Su joins ‘The Claman Countdown’ to discuss her vision for the future of AI and why demand for computing power is surging.

The price tag for competing in the artificial intelligence race is rapidly climbing, fueling demand for advanced computing power and the high-end chips that are needed to support it.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO Lisa Su said demand for AI computing is accelerating as industries rush to expand their capabilities.

"The demand for AI is just incredible. It’s going through the roof," Su said Tuesday on "The Claman Countdown."

AMD CEO Lisa Su speaks onstage during a technology presentation at the CES conference.

Lisa Su, chair and chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., appears during the 2026 CES event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 5.  (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Speaking with FOX Business’ Liz Claman at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Su emphasized how quickly AI adoption is spreading, something she described as "AI everywhere."

That growth, however, requires massive investment in cutting-edge hardware. Su noted that one of AMD’s top AI chips carries a price tag in the "tens of thousands of dollars."

She explained that AMD’s newest AI systems bundle dozens of those high-end chips into a single platform to maximize performance and efficiency.

AMD CEO Lisa Su speaks while testifying before a Senate committee at the U.S. Capitol.

AMD CEO Lisa Su speaks while testifying before a Senate committee at the U.S. Capitol. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

"Seventy-two of these go into that huge system that allows you to really get the best performance, the best efficiency, and the overall total cost of ownership that you need to run all of this AI," Su said while holding up one of AMD's chips.

Despite the steep price tag, Su said AI companies are aggressively pushing for more computing power. She underscored that demand in her CES keynote address, suggesting the world will need "10 yottaflops" of computing power over the next several years to keep pace with AI’s rapid growth.

AMD CEO Lisa Su speaks during a television interview while seated in a studio setting.

Lisa Su, chair and chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in San Francisco, California, on Oct. 6, 2025. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"A yottaflop is a one followed by 24 zeros. So 10 yottaflops is 10,000 times more compute than we had in 2022," she said.

While the costs are high, Su argued that massive investments in computing power are now unavoidable for companies hoping to remain competitive in the artificial intelligence market.

Barron's Market reporter Jacob Sonenshine joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss the market outlook for tech entering 2026 after a historic AI boom dominated 2025.

Chipmakers brace for a strong 2026 demand of computing power

Barron's Market reporter Jacob Sonenshine joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss the market outlook for tech entering 2026 after a historic AI boom dominated 2025, predictions for Trump's Fed chair pick and more.