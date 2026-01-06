AMD CEO says AI demand is 'going through the roof' as costs climb

The price tag for competing in the artificial intelligence race is rapidly climbing, fueling demand for advanced computing power and the high-end chips that are needed to support it.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO Lisa Su said demand for AI computing is accelerating as industries rush to expand their capabilities.

"The demand for AI is just incredible. It’s going through the roof," Su said Tuesday on "The Claman Countdown."

Speaking with FOX Business’ Liz Claman at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Su emphasized how quickly AI adoption is spreading, something she described as "AI everywhere."

That growth, however, requires massive investment in cutting-edge hardware. Su noted that one of AMD’s top AI chips carries a price tag in the "tens of thousands of dollars."

She explained that AMD’s newest AI systems bundle dozens of those high-end chips into a single platform to maximize performance and efficiency.

"Seventy-two of these go into that huge system that allows you to really get the best performance, the best efficiency, and the overall total cost of ownership that you need to run all of this AI," Su said while holding up one of AMD's chips.

Despite the steep price tag, Su said AI companies are aggressively pushing for more computing power. She underscored that demand in her CES keynote address, suggesting the world will need "10 yottaflops" of computing power over the next several years to keep pace with AI’s rapid growth.

"A yottaflop is a one followed by 24 zeros. So 10 yottaflops is 10,000 times more compute than we had in 2022," she said.

While the costs are high, Su argued that massive investments in computing power are now unavoidable for companies hoping to remain competitive in the artificial intelligence market.