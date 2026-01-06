Iconic children's toy brand goes high-tech to bring creations 'to life' without screens

LEGO is pushing beyond its traditional building blocks with a new screen-free technology designed to make children’s creations react, move and respond during play.

The company introduced the innovation Monday at CES 2026, the annual consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas, where it showcased how embedded technology can bring physical LEGO builds "to life" without phones or tablets.

The new LEGO SMART Play platform integrates sensors and interactive elements into select bricks and figures, allowing creations to produce sounds, lights and effects based on how they’re assembled and used.

LEGO says the approach is designed to keep kids engaged in hands-on building, while making physical creations more responsive during play.

"The launch of LEGO SMART Play brings creativity, technology, and storytelling together to make building worlds and stories even more engaging, and all without a screen," said Tom Donaldson , the senior vice president and head of creative play lab at the LEGO Group.

"We truly believe we are setting a new standard for interactive, imaginative experiences and can’t wait to see this innovation in the hands of kids when we launch this year."

LEGO SMART Play is expected to launch March 1, beginning with a lineup of Star Wars sets that use built-in technology to add sounds and effects to builds.

"For the first time in the history of LEGO Star Wars, with LEGO SMART Play sets, the battle comes to life, allowing fans to recreate iconic scenes and interactions, as well as create new ones," the toy manufacturer said on its website.

"Fans can unlock SMART features such as Lightsaber hums with the SMART minifigures of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, the engine roar of the A-wing and even listen to ‘The Imperial March’ with Emperor Palpatine sitting on his throne."

The company said the new platform is its "biggest innovation" since the first LEGO minifigure in 1978.