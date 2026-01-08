Inside RobotLAB: How Texas company is helping businesses nationwide fill labor gaps with AI

As artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving, Fox News got an exclusive look at a company helping businesses nationwide harness AI-powered robots to boost efficiency and fill labor gaps.

RobotLAB, with 36 locations across the country and headquartered in Texas, houses more than 50 different types of robots, from cleaning and customer service bots to security bots.

Almost every industry can use the robots, from engaging dementia patients in nursing homes and delivering food in restaurants and hotels to handling box delivery in warehouses and entering burning buildings to protect firefighters.

CEO Elad Inbar says cleaning robots are among the most popular, capable of cleaning hundreds of thousands of square feet per day. Hospitals, airports and supermarkets nationwide are adopting them.

Inbar partners with businesses nationwide to supply robots tailored to each company’s needs, teach owners how to use AI effectively and adapt to automation. He emphasizes that nothing will replace human emotion, but AI robots can help fill the labor gaps by taking on jobs that no one else wants to do.

"We have robots that can deliver endlessly, they fight fire and so on and so on. So, they are very, very capable, and we have labor shortages," Inbar said. "People don't want to do these jobs. And when people don't want to do the job, we have a solution that can actually help the business owners."

Inbar believes the next major step in AI is humanoid robots, and they are already advancing rapidly. He believes by the end of the decade, humanoid robots will be in homes, capable of cooking, cleaning and fixing maintenance needs.

"It is something that we haven't seen in 18 years, at least since we [have been] running this company," Inbar said. "Humanoid robots have become very, very capable because of advancements in hardware and software. Robots are actually able to understand reality, understand our environment. Understand when you... Ask your robot to go and clean the table, it understands what needs to go to the trash and what needs to go in the dishwasher."

Recently, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at preventing states from over-regulating AI. Inbar says this is essential for keeping businesses competitive in the AI race, especially against China. He emphasizes protecting people’s privacy—but warns that over-regulation could hinder innovation and put the U.S. at a disadvantage.

"It affects everything from national security, you know, productivity, to even the ability to sustain our lives in power consumption and everything else," Inbar said. "So, these are the things that we need AI to solve for us, to work with, and be the first to do that. Because if you're not first, you're last."

RobotLAB also partners with two-thirds of school districts, helping educators and younger generations evolve with AI.

"We develop curriculum, we develop lesson plans, we develop activities, professional development for the teachers in order to help them augment their lessons with these types of technologies," Inbar said. "We took mundane robots like robotic arms and created a whole curriculum that teaches kids trigonometry and physics and math and all of that."