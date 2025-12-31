Palantir CEO Alex Karp nabs Aspen-area ranch for $120M

Palantir CEO Alex Karp bought Colorado's St. Benedict's Monastery, once home to Trappist monks, for a hefty $120 million.

The Aspen-area ranch will become the latest in his growing list of real estate holdings.

The property is located in Snowmass, Colorado, which is about 30 minutes from Aspen, and was originally asking $150 million when it went on the market last year, Ken Mirr of Mirr Ranch Group, one of the listing agents, told The Wall Street Journal.

The entire 3,700-acre property, including the monastery, was sold to Karp, marking the priciest residential sale to date in Colorado’s Pitkin County, Mirr told the Journal.

For 70 years, it was under the ownership of Trappist monks, though only a few still live there, the Journal reported. While Mirr didn't disclose the buyer's identity, he noted that the buyer won't use the property as a home.

While it's a record-breaking sale, it's only a fraction of Karp's net worth. Karp is listed on Bloomberg's Billionaires index among the world's wealthiest individuals. As of late 2025, he was the 146th richest person in the world with a net worth sitting at just over $17 billion, according to the index.

Karp is the CEO of Denver-based Palantir Technologies, an enterprise software provider he co-founded in 2003. The company, which provides artificial intelligence-backed tools to help corporate, government and military entities analyze data, became publicly traded in 2020.

Shares have advanced over 135% this year.

However, the majority of Karp's net worth comes from his stake in Palantir Technologies. He owns roughly 2.5% of Palantir’s outstanding shares across multiple classes, according to the company’s 2025 proxy statement and SEC filings.

