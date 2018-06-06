Parkland student on protecting schools by arming teachers
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School junior Ariana Klein attended White House listening session on school safety.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School junior Ariana Klein attended White House listening session on school safety.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School junior Ariana Klein attended White House listening session on school safety.
Florida governor shares a Hurricane Irma update on 'Shepard Smith Reporting'
FEMA Director Brock Long and acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke talk emergency response on 'Your World'
Several of America’s states are dealing with budget crises: Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey, Kentucky. Here’s a look at their fiscal troubles and why