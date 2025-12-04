Washington DC tops list as best city for veteran entrepreneurs in 2025, study finds

The nation’s capital reportedly led the pack this year among American cities where veteran entrepreneurs were most likely to thrive.

Washington, D.C., was ranked as the best large U.S. city for veterans to start a business in 2025, followed by Raleigh, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Austin, Texas; and Dallas, Texas, according to a new study from the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, a national nonprofit focused on helping veterans transition from service to civilian life.

"Our nation's veterans bring leadership, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to every challenge they take on," Andrea McCarren, president of the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, said in a statement. "Those same qualities make them exceptional entrepreneurs. This study shines a spotlight on the cities that are creating real opportunities for veterans to thrive as business owners."

Cheyenne, Wyoming, was ranked as the top small U.S. city for veterans, according to the study.

USAA COMMITS $500M TO HELP VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES WITH CAREER SUPPORT, FINANCIAL SECURITY

Top 10 large cities for veteran entrepreneurs

Washington–Arlington–Alexandria, DC–VA–MD–WV Raleigh–Cary, North Carolina Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater, Florida Austin–Round Rock–San Marcos, Texas Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington, Texas Seattle–Tacoma–Bellevue, Washington San Antonio–New Braunfels, Texas Milwaukee–Waukesha, Wisconsin Cleveland, Ohio Denver–Aurora–Centennial, Colorado

HOW VA LOANS HELP VETERANS ACHIEVE THE AMERICAN DREAM

Top 10 small cities for veteran entrepreneurs

Cheyenne, Wyoming Durham–Chapel Hill, North Carolina Sioux Falls, South Dakota–Minnesota Rapid City, South Dakota Columbia, Missouri Grand Island, Nebraska Colorado Springs, Colorado Omaha, Nebraska–Iowa Fargo, North Dakota–Minnesota Fayetteville, North Carolina

NONPROFIT HELPS VETERANS LAUNCH BUSINESSES THROUGH APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM: 'LIFETIME OF SUPPORT'

The U.S. is home to roughly 2.5 million veteran-owned businesses, which collectively generate more than $1 trillion in annual revenue and employ 6 million people, the nonprofit said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The rankings were compiled using data from more than 30 government and nonprofit sources, and a total of 53 quantitative indicators were analyzed across 387 metropolitan statistical areas, according to PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes.