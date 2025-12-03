In-N-Out to enter new market with multiple restaurants by year's end: report

In-N-Out Burger is preparing to open several new restaurants in Tennessee, marking a major step in the California-based chain’s ongoing national expansion.

According to the company's website, the Tennessee restaurants listed as "opening soon" include:

Antioch : 4130 William Turner Pkwy

: 4130 William Turner Pkwy Lebanon : 915 South Hartmann Drive

: 915 South Hartmann Drive Franklin : 1951 Double Double Drive

: 1951 Double Double Drive Murfreesboro: 2508 Medical Center Parkway

Locations in Lebanon, Antioch and Murfreesboro are expected to open by the end of 2025, while the Franklin restaurant is slated to open early next year, The Tennessean reported.

"Although we don’t have specific opening dates for the locations in Middle Tennessee, I can confirm that we will start serving our customers there by the end of this year," an In-N-Out spokesperson told the outlet.

The expansion, first announced in 2023, comes as In-N-Out prepares to open a 100,000-square-foot eastern territory office near Nashville late next year.

In July, In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder revealed she and her family would also be moving from California to Tennessee, citing challenges with "raising a family" and "doing business" in the Golden State.

"We're building an office in Franklin, so I'm actually moving out there," Snyder said on an episode of the podcast "Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey" that aired July 18, per Fox 11 .

"There's a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here," Snyder said. "Doing business is not easy here now."

Snyder also signaled at the time that In-N-Out had no plans to expand to Florida or the East Coast.

"Florida has begged us, and we're still saying no. The East Coast states, we're saying no. We are able to reach Tennessee from our Texas warehouse," Snyder said. "Texas can reach some other states."

In May, the chain announced plans for seven new U.S. locations, including four in California and the others in Washington and New Mexico.

Earlier this year, In-N-Out also announced it would relocate its headquarters from Irvine in Orange County back to Baldwin Park in Los Angeles County to "bring its West Coast headquarters team back together under one roof."

FOX Business reached out to In-N-Out for comment.

