Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Housing
Published

The markets where homebuyers may finally get some relief in 2026, Realtor.com says

Realtor.com forecast predicts outright price declines across much of Florida and other key regions in 2026

close
First Trust Advisors chief economist Brian Wesbury joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss President Donald Trump’s proposed 50-year mortgage plan and potential tariff dividend payments. video

50-year mortgage plan won’t fix affordability crisis, chief economist warns

First Trust Advisors chief economist Brian Wesbury joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss President Donald Trump’s proposed 50-year mortgage plan and potential tariff dividend payments.

Prospective homebuyers in certain markets may finally catch a break in 2026, according to Realtor.com’s latest forecast.

Jake Krimmel, senior economist at Realtor.com, told Fox News Digital that homes in Raleigh, Denver, Phoenix, Northern California and the Pacific Northwest will see prices decline in 2026.

THE TOP 3 REASONS HOUSING HAS BECOME SO UNAFFORDABLE IN THE US MARKET

A home is seen in California with a an "open house" sign in front of it.

Realtor.com estimates that homes in Raleigh, Denver and Phoenix will see prices decline in 2026. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

"We forecast outright price declines in much of Florida," Krimmel added, noting that Miami is the exception and is projected to see an increase.

The forecast also suggests that affordability will improve in several markets even if home prices edge higher. Falling mortgage rates are expected to reduce monthly payments enough to offset modest price gains.

THE PRICE OF BUILDING A HOME KEEPS CLIMBING AND UNCERTAINTY ISN’T HELPING

"Lower interest rates mean lower monthly payments. Even metro areas where we expect to see modest price appreciation will be more affordable in 2026 than in 2025," Krimmel said.

A view of the skyline in Austin, Texas.

Austin is among the metro areas in the United States that will see housing pressures ease. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto / Getty Images)

If rates fall to the 6.3% range as projected, a 1% to 2% increase in home prices would still leave buyers paying less each month than they would in 2025. 

That dynamic is expected to play out in markets such as Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Charlotte and Miami.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Realtor.com forecast also predicts that easing mortgage rates and slower home-price growth are expected to nudge affordability in a slightly better direction in 2026.

A chart from a Realtor.com forecast showing housing affordability.

A chart from a Realtor.com forecast showing housing affordability. (Realtor.com / Fox News)

Krimmel says the monthly payment on a median-priced home will edge down by 1.3% next year, marking the first annual decline since 2020.

"We are hardly out of the woods on affordability, but are at least moving in the right direction," he said.