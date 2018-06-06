Delphi joins BMW-Intel-Mobileye autonomous car partnership
The automotive parts and electronics maker Delphi is the latest company to partner with BMW, Intel and Mobileye in a joint bid to develop autonomous vehicles.
Four automakers agreed to a $553 million settlement to address class-action economic loss claims covering owners of nearly 16 million recalled vehicles with potentially defective Takata airbag inflators, according to court documents filed on Thursday.
Japan is backing a push for pollution-free vehicles that run on hydrogen and planning to build more hydrogen fueling stations so that fuel-cell vehicles on roads will grow to 40,000 by 2020, from the current handful.
Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it underpaid its New York City drivers for the past two-and-a-half years, an error that could cost the ride-hailing company tens of millions of dollars.
After a stint of frugality, Americans have returned to their borrowing ways.
Asian markets rose Monday after Wall Street rebounded from losses to end last week higher on stronger oil and gas prices.
The Goodyear Tire company is training pilots of its iconic blimps to fly new airships in Ohio.
Swedish car maker Volvo says all its new cars from 2019 will have an electric motor, ending altogether the manufacture of automobiles that have only a combustion engine.
Ride-sharing and car-sharing has evolved the way and people get from place to place.
Volvo Cars says it will invest an additional $520 million in its South Carolina plant under construction, adding nearly 2,000 more jobs and putting the production of another vehicle in the factory.
French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot says he has set the country's carmakers the goal of not selling petrol or diesel cars by 2040.
Volkswagen is unveiling a new version of its Polo subcompact, the sixth edition of a car that has sold 14 million copies since it was introduced in 1975.
Honda says its Accord midsize car will be offered only with four-cylinder or gas-electric hybrid engines when an all-new version comes out later this year.
In 2014, Infiniti leased more than 28,000 Q50 luxury sedans for as little as $329 per month in a growing U.S. market.