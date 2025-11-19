Costco recalls popular ready-to-eat food items over plastic contamination concerns

Costco has issued a voluntary recall of two of its popular prepared food items.

The company is recalling the Caesar Salad and the Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad over concerns that the dressing used in both products may contain pieces of plastic, according to a customer notice issued Nov. 7 by Costco and its dressing supplier, Ventura Foods.

The affected products had sell-by dates of Oct. 17 and Nov. 9 and were sold at select Costco stores across the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast regions.

The item numbers are No. 11444 for the Caesar Salad and No. 11444 for the Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad.

"Please stop eating the product and return the item to your local Costco for a full refund," the company said in its notice.

Customers seeking more information are encouraged to visit the Costco website.

The notice follows several other recent recalls involving Costco-sold items.

F&F Fine Wines International Inc. recalled over 900,000 bottles of Kirkland prosecco earlier this month following reports that some unopened bottles could spontaneously shatter.

Olympia Tools International Inc. also recently recalled its Pack-N-Stroll Folding Utility Wagon, citing a possible child safety hazard.

Costco did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese and Pilar Arias contributed to this report.