Another fire ignites at Ford aluminum supplier’s New York plant, months after first blaze

Another fire broke out Thursday at Novelis’ aluminum plant in Oswego, New York — marking another setback for one of Ford Motor Company’s major aluminum suppliers.

The latest blaze erupted around 8:45 a.m., prompting multiple fire departments to respond and all employees to be evacuated, a Novelis spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

"The fire is now out," the spokesperson said. "Crews remain on site to monitor."

No injuries were reported.

Thursday's fire comes months after another fire suspended operations for several months at the facility, which is a major supplier of automotive-grade aluminum for Ford and used in vehicles like the F-150 pickup truck.

Another small fire was also reported at the plant in October, USA Today reported.

In response to whether Thursday’s fire could delay the plant’s planned reopening, a Novelis spokesperson told FOX Business the company could not yet share details.

"We have not been able to assess the extent of the damage yet. We will share that as soon as we are able," the spokesperson said.

A Ford spokesperson told FOX Business in an email: "We’re aware of the situation and working with Novelis to learn more."

The September fire not only halted operations at the Oswego facility but also prompted Ford to temporarily cut production at its Kentucky Truck Plant and slash its profit outlook by between $1.5 billion and $2 billion before taxes and interest, according to Reuters.

Novelis had initially projected that the plant would fully reopen in early 2026 but more recently said it planned to restart operations at the affected portion of the facility by the end of December, Reuters reported.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.