Another fire ignites at Ford aluminum supplier’s New York plant, months after first blaze

September blaze at Oswego facility forced Ford to cut profit forecast by up to $2B

Ford CEO Jim Farley joined ‘Varney & Co.’ to explain why pushing back Ford’s electric pickup and van to 2028 aligns with a leaner EV approach, lower production costs and a sharper focus on affordable models and American manufacturing. video

Ford CEO Jim Farley: EV delay part of smarter, scaled strategy for future growth

Ford CEO Jim Farley joined ‘Varney & Co.’ to explain why pushing back Ford’s electric pickup and van to 2028 aligns with a leaner EV approach, lower production costs and a sharper focus on affordable models and American manufacturing.

Another fire broke out Thursday at Novelis’ aluminum plant in Oswego, New York — marking another setback for one of Ford Motor Company’s major aluminum suppliers.

The latest blaze erupted around 8:45 a.m., prompting multiple fire departments to respond and all employees to be evacuated, a Novelis spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

"The fire is now out," the spokesperson said. "Crews remain on site to monitor."

No injuries were reported.

AMERICA'S TOP-SELLING VEHICLE FACES PRODUCTION HIT AFTER FIRE AT SUPPLIER FACILITY, ANALYST SAYS

The Novelis plant in Oswego, New York.

The Novelis plant in Oswego, New York. (Novelis)

Thursday's fire comes months after another fire suspended operations for several months at the facility, which is a major supplier of automotive-grade aluminum for Ford and used in vehicles like the F-150 pickup truck.

Another small fire was also reported at the plant in October, USA Today reported.

In response to whether Thursday’s fire could delay the plant’s planned reopening, a Novelis spokesperson told FOX Business the company could not yet share details.

"We have not been able to assess the extent of the damage yet. We will share that as soon as we are able," the spokesperson said.

FORD TEMPORARILY CUTS PRODUCTION AT KENTUCKY TRUCK PLANT AFTER FIRE ERUPTS AT SUPPLIER

Ford F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed during the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

A Ford spokesperson told FOX Business in an email: "We’re aware of the situation and working with Novelis to learn more."

The September fire not only halted operations at the Oswego facility but also prompted Ford to temporarily cut production at its Kentucky Truck Plant and slash its profit outlook by between $1.5 billion and $2 billion before taxes and interest, according to Reuters.

FORD ISSUES RECALL FOR MORE THAN 694,000 BRONCO SPORT, ESCAPE VEHICLES FOR FUEL INJECTOR DEFECT

"Novelis" can be read on the facade of the factory building of the company's recycling center.

A sign for Novelis is pictured on the facade of the factory building of the company's recycling center. ( Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Novelis had initially projected that the plant would fully reopen in early 2026 but more recently said it planned to restart operations at the affected portion of the facility by the end of December, Reuters reported.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.