Southwest CEO calls airport lounges 'huge' benefit for customers as carrier explores expansion: report

Southwest Airlines is reportedly pursuing the launch of its own network of airport lounges as the carrier looks to expand its premium offerings.

The Dallas-based airline, working alongside credit card partner Chase, is currently exploring airport leases and possible lounges, CNBC reported.

"I think lounges would be a huge, next benefit for our customers," Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan told CNBC on Wednesday. "And you [would] have a lounge network that allows you to offer that premium credit card that provides lounge access."

Jordan did not provide a timeline but said Southwest intends to "make sure that we have a network of lounges that meets the needs of the network that we have," according to CNBC.

"It’s clear our customers want lounges, and we’re pursuing the customer," he added.

The airline secured approval two months ago for an airport lounge at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, the Dallas Business Journal reported.

Jordan's latest comments also follow remarks made in September, when he said the carrier was considering premium airport lounges, noting they would be expected to boost the airline's loyalty revenue, Reuters reported at the time.

"If we're going to continue to drive relevance, even as the largest domestic carrier, we've got to continue to meet the needs of our customers," Jordan said.

New data from a J.D. Power study released Wednesday shows just how influential lounge access has become in travel decisions.

About 47% of lounge users plan their routes based on lounge access and 82% choose airlines based on whether they offer lounge access, the study noted.

On Thursday, JetBlue announced it will soon be unveiling its first-ever airport lounge at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Southwest did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.