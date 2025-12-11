Expand / Collapse search
Southwest Airlines
Published

Southwest CEO calls airport lounges 'huge' benefit for customers as carrier explores expansion: report

CEO Bob Jordan said carrier exploring airport leases as part of premium offerings expansion

Southwest Airlines is reportedly pursuing the launch of its own network of airport lounges as the carrier looks to expand its premium offerings.

The Dallas-based airline, working alongside credit card partner Chase, is currently exploring airport leases and possible lounges, CNBC reported.

"I think lounges would be a huge, next benefit for our customers," Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan told CNBC on Wednesday. "And you [would] have a lounge network that allows you to offer that premium credit card that provides lounge access."

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BEGINS USING FAA-MANDATED COCKPIT BARRIERS ON NEW BOEING JETLINERS

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 prepares for takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 prepares for takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

Jordan did not provide a timeline but said Southwest intends to "make sure that we have a network of lounges that meets the needs of the network that we have," according to CNBC.

"It’s clear our customers want lounges, and we’re pursuing the customer," he added.

The airline secured approval two months ago for an airport lounge at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, the Dallas Business Journal reported.

SOUTHWEST ROLLS OUT NEW CONDITIONS FOR PLUS-SIZE PASSENGER REFUNDS

Southwest passengers check in

Travelers use a Southwest Airlines Co. self check-in kiosk at Logan International Airport (BOS) in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 19, 2019. ( Scott Eisen/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Jordan's latest comments also follow remarks made in September, when he said the carrier was considering premium airport lounges, noting they would be expected to boost the airline's loyalty revenue, Reuters reported at the time.

"If we're going to continue to drive relevance, even as the largest domestic carrier, we've got to continue to meet the needs of our customers," Jordan said.

New data from a J.D. Power study released Wednesday shows just how influential lounge access has become in travel decisions. 

JETBLUE TO OPEN FIRST-EVER AIRPORT LOUNGE AT JFK NEXT WEEK

Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, on Dec. 24, 2024. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

About 47% of lounge users plan their routes based on lounge access and 82% choose airlines based on whether they offer lounge access, the study noted.

On Thursday, JetBlue announced it will soon be unveiling its first-ever airport lounge at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Southwest did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.