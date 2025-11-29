Trump tells airlines to consider Venezuelan airspace closed

President Donald Trump told airlines on Saturday to consider the airspace above Venezuela closed.

"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's comments come about a week after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned airlines about flying over Venezuela . The FAA issued a notice urging airlines to "exercise caution" due to the "potentially hazardous situation" in the region.

"Operators are advised to exercise caution when operating in the Maiquetia flight information region at all altitudes due to the worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela," the FAA advisory had said.

"Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight, the arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or airports and aircraft on the ground," it added, requesting airlines to provide at least 72-hour advance notice to the FAA if they plan to fly through the area.

Some international airlines then canceled their flights to Venezuela following the FAA's warning.

The FAA did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment from FOX Business.

Direct flights from U.S. passenger and cargo carriers to Venezuela have been suspended since 2019, but some airlines still fly over the country on their South American routes, according to Reuters.

"Since September 2025, there has been an increase in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference in the Maiquetia Flight Information Region (SVZM FIR), as well as activity associated with increasing Venezuela military readiness," the FAA also said.

"Some civil aircraft recently reported GNSS interference while transiting the SVZM FIR, which, in some cases, caused lingering effects throughout the flight. GNSS jammers and spoofers can affect aircraft out to 250 nautical miles and can impact a wide variety of critical communication, navigation, surveillance, and safety equipment on aircraft," the FAA continued.