Bitcoin’s bear market week

Bitcoin continued its free fall on Friday to end a volatile week, settling into a bear market.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value is down over 20% from its all-time high of $126,272 reached in October and breaking key technical levels by falling below $100,000, as noted by investor Louis Navellier, whose firm bears his name.

The largest exchange-traded funds that track bitcoin took a beating this week, with iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF falling more than 8% apiece.

THE ETF REPORT: NEWS & ANALYSIS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % IBIT ISHARES BITCOIN TRUST - USD ACC 53.48 -2.12 -3.80% FBTC FIDELITY WISE ORIGIN BITCOIN FUND - USD ACC 82.18 -3.25 -3.80% GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST ETF - USD ACC 73.78 -2.90 -3.78%

The negative sentiment toward crypto continued this week after investors dialed back both bitcoin and ethereum, which saw steep ETF outflows through last week, with investors pulling out $932 million and $438 million, respectively, as tracked by CoinShares.

Ethereum is off 35.82% from its all-time intraday high of $4,955.23 reached in August 2025.

ETFs that track ethereum — iShares Ethereum Trust ETF, Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and Fidelity Ethereum Fund ETF — dropped nearly 10% this week.

PIRRO TARGETS CHINESE CRYPTO FRAUDSTERS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ETHA ISHARES ETHEREUM TRUST NPV 23.69 -0.25 -1.04% ETHE GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM MINI TRUST [ETH] 25.75 -0.24 -0.92% FETH FIDELITY ETHEREUM FUND SHS 31.30 -0.30 -0.95%

While investors celebrated the end of the longest government shutdown in history, the euphoria was short-lived on concerns that delayed economic data tied to the shutdown will force the Federal Reserve to pause its rate-cutting expectations at the December meeting and beyond. Market watchers have dropped the probability of a rate cut next month to 45% while 54% see no move, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

SHUTDOWN DELAYED INFLATION DATA BUT FED DOES OWN TRACKING

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 47147.48 -309.74 -0.65% SP500 S&P 500 6734.11 -3.38 -0.05% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 22900.588707 +30.23 +0.13%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While U.S. stocks saw big swings this week, with the three major averages ending mixed on Friday. The Dow was off more than 300 points, or 0.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.05% and the Nasdaq rose 0.13%.