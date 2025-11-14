Bitcoin’s bear market week
Investors pull nearly $1B from crypto funds
Bitcoin continued its free fall on Friday to end a volatile week, settling into a bear market.
The largest cryptocurrency by market value is down over 20% from its all-time high of $126,272 reached in October and breaking key technical levels by falling below $100,000, as noted by investor Louis Navellier, whose firm bears his name.
The largest exchange-traded funds that track bitcoin took a beating this week, with iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF falling more than 8% apiece.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|IBIT
|ISHARES BITCOIN TRUST - USD ACC
|53.48
|-2.12
|-3.80%
|FBTC
|FIDELITY WISE ORIGIN BITCOIN FUND - USD ACC
|82.18
|-3.25
|-3.80%
|GBTC
|GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST ETF - USD ACC
|73.78
|-2.90
|-3.78%
The negative sentiment toward crypto continued this week after investors dialed back both bitcoin and ethereum, which saw steep ETF outflows through last week, with investors pulling out $932 million and $438 million, respectively, as tracked by CoinShares.
Ethereum is off 35.82% from its all-time intraday high of $4,955.23 reached in August 2025.
ETFs that track ethereum — iShares Ethereum Trust ETF, Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and Fidelity Ethereum Fund ETF — dropped nearly 10% this week.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ETHA
|ISHARES ETHEREUM TRUST NPV
|23.69
|-0.25
|-1.04%
|ETHE
|GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM MINI TRUST [ETH]
|25.75
|-0.24
|-0.92%
|FETH
|FIDELITY ETHEREUM FUND SHS
|31.30
|-0.30
|-0.95%
While investors celebrated the end of the longest government shutdown in history, the euphoria was short-lived on concerns that delayed economic data tied to the shutdown will force the Federal Reserve to pause its rate-cutting expectations at the December meeting and beyond. Market watchers have dropped the probability of a rate cut next month to 45% while 54% see no move, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.
SHUTDOWN DELAYED INFLATION DATA BUT FED DOES OWN TRACKING
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|47147.48
|-309.74
|-0.65%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|6734.11
|-3.38
|-0.05%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|22900.588707
|+30.23
|+0.13%
While U.S. stocks saw big swings this week, with the three major averages ending mixed on Friday. The Dow was off more than 300 points, or 0.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.05% and the Nasdaq rose 0.13%.