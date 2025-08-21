Winklevoss twins drop millions worth of bitcoin into PAC to help bolster Trump admin's pro-crypto agenda

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the twins who co-founded the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, donated more than 188 bitcoin to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC in a bid to help bolster the Trump administration's pro-crypto agenda, Tyler Winklevoss announced Wednesday on X.

"Today, @cameron and I donated $21 million in bitcoin (188.4547 BTC) to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC. The mission of the @FreedomFundPAC is to help realize President Trump’s vision of making America the crypto capital of the world," the post noted.

One of the issues the PAC will focus on is helping Republicans retain control of Congress during the 2026 midterms, the entrepreneur noted.

"We will identify and support champions of President Trump’s crypto agenda in primary races and the midterm elections," Winklevoss wrote.

He warned that if the GOP loses the majority in either chamber, "Democrats will have power to slow down and interfere with President Trump’s agenda. We know from their past behavior that they will resort to whatever bad faith tactics and tricks they can think of (e.g., bogus impeachments, lawfare, etc.) to try to derail the President. We don’t want that. We want the American Golden Age and we are ready to fight for it."

"We will fight for thoughtful Market Structure legislation that enshrines the freedoms that will allow the crypto industry to thrive and avoids the pitfalls of overregulation, bloated licensing regimes, and increased red tape that only serves to choke off innovation, grow the Regulatory Industrial Complex, and empower the swamp," he noted.

Winklevoss said they will push for legislation that contains "a Bitcoin & Crypto Bill of Rights," to protect people's rights to own those digital assets, hold them in self-custody, and use them to engage in peer-to-peer transactions.

"We will fight for legislation that bans Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and other totalitarian technologies that tread on your freedoms and can be easily wielded by power hungry politicians and unelected bureaucrats to encroach upon and take away your liberty," he declared.

Both brothers backed Trump last year ahead of the 2024 presidential election.