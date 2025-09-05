Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Bitcoin
Published

How Tyler Winklevoss is cementing America’s crypto comeback

Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, aims to raise over $300M in an IPO

close
Investors Tyler and Camerson Winklevoss scored a series of compliments from President Donald Trump for their commitment to advancing the cryptocurrency industry. video

President Trump praises Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss

Investors Tyler and Camerson Winklevoss scored a series of compliments from President Donald Trump for their commitment to advancing the cryptocurrency industry.

Things have never been better for the U.S. crypto industry, and the Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, have a roadmap to keep it that way after donating $21 million in bitcoin to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC, which supports pro-crypto candidates.  

"The midterms are critical to keeping the American Golden Age going. What we know from history is that the Democrats will resort to bad faith tactics and lawfare if they win back control of the House and the Senate," Tyler told FOX Business Digital. 

WINKLEVOSS TWINS DROP MILLIONS INTO PRO-CRYPTO PAC

Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder of Gemini, with brother Cameron

Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder of Gemini, with twin brother Cameron  (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

That’s just the beginning of a thoughtful plan to advance actions by President Trump’s crypto-friendly administration which has snuffed out the naysayers most prevalent throughout Biden’s term, including former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler.

"The Trump Administration has been incredible for our industry. It ended the war on crypto and Gary Gensler's attacks and lawfare against us. It has also repealed a lot of guidance, rulemaking, and bulletins that made it impossible for many market participants to do business in crypto" he explained. 

FED'S POWELL UNDER FIRE FOR LOUSY JOBS REPORT

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss

 Investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss attend the signing ceremony for the "GENIUS Act" in the East Room of the White House July 18, 2025.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last month, Trump signed a "historic piece of legislation that will pave the way for the United States to lead the global digital currency revolution" coined the GENIUS ACT, outlined by the White House. The brothers, on hand for the signing, earned a shoutout from the President. 

Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron attend GENIUS Act signing alongside Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron attend GENIUS Act signing alongside Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong ( Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Current Securities and Exchange Commissioner Paul Atkins and White House A.I. and crypto czar David Sacks are also getting high marks from the brothers for steering the industry, but more organized and strategic work is necessary to keep the U.S. competitive, he added. 

Atkins testifies before Senate committee

Paul Atkins chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission for President Donald Trump, during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC. (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The President’s Working Group Report and Project Crypto show us what’s already possible. By leaning into existing exemptive authority and taking a technology neutral approach to crypto, the SEC and CFTC are already opening their doors to crypto today. Crypto should not be, and does not need to be, held to a double standard" Tyler explained. 

TESLA OFFERS CEO ELON MUSK $1 TRILLION PAY PACKAGE

Industry participants also need to get the industry’s framework right. 

"We believe that the right market structure bill is a skinny market structure bill not a fat one like Dodd-Frank for crypto which would be a disaster" he warned. 

Dodd-Frank, born after the 2008 financial crisis, was over 2,000 pages with critics calling the bill complex, over-reaching and costly for financial institutions. 

Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder and president of Gemini Trust Co., center, with his brother Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder and chief executive officer, during the Token2049 conference in Singapore, in 2023.

Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder and president of Gemini Trust Co., center, with his brother Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder and chief executive officer, during the Token2049 conference in Singapore, in 2023. (Joseph Nair/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In addition to helping shape the future of the crypto policy, the duo are also taking Gemini, which allows customers to buy, sell and store crypto, public. 

Shares are expected to price between $17-$19 apiece, valuing the company around $316 million, outlined in its SEC filing. The siblings, who founded the exchange, will maintain 94.7% of the voting power of common stock post the IPO. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BLSH BULLISH 52.35 +3.34 +6.81%
COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 299.07 -7.73 -2.52%

The company will trade under the symbol GEMI and will join similar public exchanges including Bullish and Coinbase.  

LIVE CRYPTO PRICES: HERE

"It's pretty easy to see how the future of money and finance is crypto, just like the future of commerce used to be called e-commerce and then it just became commerce," he said. 

Bitcoin is hovering around the $111,000 level through Friday and has gained 19.5% for the year, beating the S&P 500’s 10.4% rise. Still, it’s below the all-time high of $124,495.51 reached in mid-August, as tracked by CoinDesk. 