BlackRock’s bragging rights to fastest growing ETFs

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager overseeing $10 trillion, took a victory lap this week, touting ownership of some of the fastest growing exchange-traded funds in history.

"Our digital assets ETPs and active ETFs have grown from practically zero to 10 in 2023 to over $100 billion in digital assets and over $80 billion in active ETFs. The rapid growth of these premium categories is another proof point of our success in scaling distribution and quickly adapting to new offerings and in new markets," said CEO Larry Fink on the company’s earnings call this week.

The star: iShares Bitcoin ETF – ticker IBIT – is now the largest crypto ETF, which gives investors exposure to the cryptocurrency without having to own it directly. Assets topped $100 billion earlier this month but have dipped with Bitcoin’s drop.

The largest crypto by market value hit a record $126,272.76 on Oct. 6, 2025, and has since slipped below $110,000.

Escalating tensions over the past week between the U.S. and China are hurting sentiment for digital assets. This as gold popped to a fresh record high of $4,280.20 an ounce.

Another standout, iShares Ethereum ETF -ticker ETHA with assets around $16 billion.

"Our flagship offerings in IBIT and ETHA were among the top five inflowing products in the ETP industry," Martin Small, CFO and global head of corporate strategy detailed on the call. Like bitcoin, etherem has dipped to the $3,800 level from its high of $4,955.23 reached on Aug. 24, 2025.

Still, bitcoin and etherem have each advanced about 14% this year, slightly outperforming the S&P 500’s 13% rise as of Friday.

BlackRock shares are up 14% year to date.