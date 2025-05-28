Vance declares 'crypto finally has a champion' in Trump White House

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday delivered remarks at a bitcoin conference to highlight the Trump administration's policies related to cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Vance attended the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas and highlighted how President Donald Trump and his administration are taking a more favorable approach to the emerging digital assets industry than their Democratic predecessors.

"There's a new sheriff in town because, after four years of mistreatment and outright hostility led by Democrat regulators, lawmakers in this country have a choice," Vance said. "Will we lead our nation into a future of financial sovereignty, of innovation and of prosperity, or will we let unelected bureaucrats and foreign competitors write the rules for us?"

"I'm here today to say loud and clear: with President Trump, crypto finally has a champion and an ally in the White House. And our administration, we understand the full potential of the digital assets industry, not just as an investment, not just as a flashy technology, but as a symbol and driver of personal liberty for all our citizens," the vice president said.

Vance said that "Operation Choke Point 2.0 is dead, and it's not coming back" under the Trump administration, in reference to the Biden administration's regulatory efforts to crack down on the crypto and digital assets industry.

The vice president also touted the role of bitcoin and cryptocurrency in financial markets as a counter to those who would co-opt the technologies to ensure their control over others.

"I see crypto as a hedge against the most dangerous trends in the digital era, and both the public and private sectors," he said. "And that's of elites who, rather than innovate themselves, prefer to simply take over and co-opt cutting-edge technologies to assert their control over other people."

"We're optimistic that the Senate is able to move quickly on passing a clean GENIUS Act and for the House to follow up and do the same. And of course, once that happens, our great President Trump will sign it into law the minute it comes across his desk," Vance said.

Vance's appearance at the event marked the first time that a sitting vice president addressed the annual bitcoin conference.