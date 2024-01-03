Taco Bell's most popular drink is coming to stores nationwide for all of 2024

Taco Bell's exclusive and most popular soda drink will for the first time be made available in stores nationwide all year long in 2024.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast is turning 20 years old this year. To celebrate, PepsiCo announced Tuesday that the fan-favorite tropical flavor — normally restricted to Taco Bell locations except during the summer — will hit store shelves in bottles and cans all year in 2024.

The company said this "BAJAVERSARY" was the perfect time to give fans what they have long asked for.

"Mountain Dew Baja Blast has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way. Nothing's better than giving fans what they've asked for, with a few additional surprises to keep the celebration going all year long," said JP Bittencourt, Vice President of Marketing at MTN DEW.

The tropical lime-flavored Baja Blast and its Zero Sugar variant have a cult following among Taco Bell patrons and soda aficionados. To sweeten the deal, PepsiCo said that in-store Baja Blast purchasers can scan their purchases to collect digital coins, which can be used to redeem branded merchandise, electronics and deals at Taco Bell.

"Taco Bell and Mountain Dew Baja Blast have become an iconic duo satisfying the cravings of our fans for the past 20 years, and it's been an extraordinary journey," said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. "As we embark on this BAJAVERSARY celebration with our friends at Mountain Dew, we look forward to providing our loyal fans with more epic experiences and rewards to continue fueling their love for Mountain Dew Baja Blast!"

But the fun doesn't stop there.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast will also launch its first-ever Super Bowl commercial during Super Bowl LVIII, according to the news release.

PepsiCo raised its profit outlook earlier this year on inflation-related cost increases and resilient demand, telling investors in October it is "well-positioned to adapt and execute in a dynamic consumer environment with trusted brands."

The company said average prices went up 11% over the third quarter while organic volume fell 2.5%.

The company also predicted 2023 core earnings per share of $7.54 compared with its previous estimate of $7.47. PepsiCo estimated core earnings per share of $7.20 when it provided its annual forecast for the first time in February.

PepsiCo also reported a 6.7% pop in third-quarter net revenue growth, propelling the year-to-date increase to 8.9%.

"We believe that our businesses can continue to perform well in the coming years with category growth normalizing, as we have made numerous investments in our brands, manufacturing capacity, go-to-market systems, supply chain, technology, and people, to execute against our strategic framework and modernize our company," CEO Ramon Laguarta said.

