Here's the team leading Disney through the post-coronavirus world

As the Walt Disney Company prepares to enter a new era post-coronavirus, Executive Chairman Bob Iger has reportedly reasserted control, at least temporarily.

Continue Reading Below

Iger, who announced he was stepping back from the role of CEO in late February, ceded that position to Bob Chapek, who headed the parks division.

Here's everything you need to know about the current management behind the Happiest and Most Magical places on Earth:

Bob Iger, Executive Chairman

Iger will retain his role as executive chairman, which includes oversight of all creative businesses, through the end of his contract in December 2021.

He was previously CEO for nearly 15 years, taking the role in October 2005, and led the acquisitions of Pixar (2006), Marvel (2009), Lucasfilm (2012) and 21st Century Fox (2019) as well as the landmark 2016 opening of Shanghai Disney Resort and the launch of the company's streaming service, Disney+, in November 2019.

It garnered more than 50 million subscribers in just five months.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 117.39 +0.64 +0.55%

DISNEYLAND GIVES GLIMPSE INTO ITS POST-CORONAVIRUS REOPENING PLANS

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer

Chapek reports to Iger and the company's board.

Prior to being named the seventh CEO in Disney's 91-year history, he led Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, which was established in 2018, and was chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts since 2015.

His portfolio included Disney’s six resorts in the U.S., Europe and Asia as well as the Disney Cruise Line's four ships. Chapek was instrumental in the opening of Shanghai Disney – one of the largest investments in the company's resort business.

DISNEY WORLD SETS JULY 11 REOPENING DATE, UNVEILS CORONAVIRUS SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

McCarthy, who became finance chief in July 2015, is also responsible for brand and franchise management, corporate alliances, real estate, labor standards and other areas.

She was previously executive vice president of corporate real estate.

DISNEY STORES TO REQUIRE CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS FOR GUESTS AGE 3 AND OLDER

Alan Horn, Walt Disney Studios Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer

As co-chairman and chief creative officer of The Walt Disney Studios, Alan Horn is responsible for the unit's strategy and global operations. That includes overseeing production, marketing and distribution.

Horn has led the unit since 2012, guiding it through acquisitions such as Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm.

Prior to joining Disney, he served as chief operating officer of rival Warner Bros., leading the studio’s theatrical and home entertainment operations.

DISNEY SPRINGS ADDS CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL DISTANCING TEAM TO PROTECT GUESTS, CAST MEMBERS

Alan Bergman, Walt Disney Studios Co-Chairman

Along with Horn, Bergman is responsible for The Walt Disney Studios' production, marketing, and worldwide distribution.

He was previously president of The Walt Disney Studios from 2005 to 2019 and before that, its chief financial officer.

DISNEY WORLD, UNION REACH CORONAVIRUS PROTECTIONS DEAL: REPORT

Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products

D’Amaro oversees six theme park-resort destinations in the United States, Europe and Asia as well as four Disney Cruise Line ships. He's in charge of consumer operations including the Disney Store and shopDisney, which sell toys, apparel, home goods, digital games and apps.

D'Amaro previously led Walt Disney World, which includes four theme parks, two water parks, 28 resort hotels, four golf courses and an extensive multi-modal transportation system of buses, boats and monorail service.

He oversaw the beginning of Walt Disney World's most significant expansion in the last two decades, including the opening of the Disney Skyliner aerial transportation system and the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction.

DISNEY MAKES 'HAMILTON' MOVIE STREAMABLE IN JULY, MORE THAN A YEAR EARLY

Rebecca Campbell, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International

Campbell leads the company’s global streaming businesses including Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and Hotstar. The role was previously held by Kevin Mayer, who left the company to become CEO of TikTok.

Before taking her current position, Campbell was president of Disneyland Resort, where she oversaw Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure, three resort hotels and entertainment, retail and dining complex Downtown Disney.

SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND REOPENS WITH ANTI-CORONAVIRUS CONTROLS

James Pitaro, President of ESPN and Co-Chair of Disney Media Networks

Pitaro serves as ESPN president and co-chair of Disney Media Networks, where he oversees the networks’ portfolio of multimedia sports assets, a role he assumed in March 2018.

He was previously chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, where he oversaw the creation of branded digital and physical products, including toys, apparel and home goods.

Pitaro originally joined The Walt Disney Company in 2010 as co-president of Disney Interactive, where he led the transformation of Disney's digital media and gaming division.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Peter Rice, Walt Disney Television Chairman and Co-Chair of Disney Media Networks

Peter Rice is chairman of Walt Disney Television and co-chair of Disney Media Networks, where he oversees new and entertainment properties including the ABC network, the Disney Channel networks, Freeform and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Rice was previously president of 21st Century Fox and chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS