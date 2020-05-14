Disney World, union reach coronavirus protections deal: Report

Expand / Collapse search
By FOXBusiness
The Walt Disney Co. has reportedly reached an agreement with unions for Walt Disney World Resort workers over coronavirus safeguards for once the park reopens.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY105.91+2.99+2.91%

The safety measures include mandatory masks for both workers and guests, Reuters reported Thursday. Social distancing practices will also be used.

Representatives from Disney and the union didn’t immediately respond to questions from FOX Business.

Walt Disney World remains closed to the public due to the Coronavirus threat on March 23, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Disney plans to begin a “phased” reopening of the Orlando, Florida, theme parks beginning with Disney Springs – a shopping, dining and entertainment complex – on May 20.

The company hasn’t released any dates for when other attractions or hotels may reopen, but Disney is accepting reservations for as early as July 1.

