Disney World, union reach coronavirus protections deal: Report

The Walt Disney Co. has reportedly reached an agreement with unions for Walt Disney World Resort workers over coronavirus safeguards for once the park reopens.

The safety measures include mandatory masks for both workers and guests, Reuters reported Thursday. Social distancing practices will also be used.

Representatives from Disney and the union didn’t immediately respond to questions from FOX Business.

Disney plans to begin a “phased” reopening of the Orlando, Florida, theme parks beginning with Disney Springs – a shopping, dining and entertainment complex – on May 20.

The company hasn’t released any dates for when other attractions or hotels may reopen, but Disney is accepting reservations for as early as July 1.

