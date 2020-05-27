Disney stores to require coronavirus face masks for guests age 3 and older

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Disney stores will begin a phased reopening globally in the coming weeks with select stores throughout the U.S., Europe and Japan, the company said in a statement Wednesday – which also coincides with the company’s proposed phased reopening plans for Walt Disney World Resort.

The eventual reopening of the stores will require personal protective equipment for guests, such as face coverings for adults and children age 3 and older, according to a “Know Before You Go," which FOX Business obtained from a Disney spokesperson.

DISNEY EARNINGS ARE BELOW EXPECTATIONS: REPORT

Aside from mandatory face covering for entry, Disney store shoppers are asked to maintain 6 feet of physical distancing, cove mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing and avoid contact with eyes, nose or mouth. The stores will also limit occupancy and be cleaned frequently. In-store events have been postponed and special hours may apply at select stores.

These health and safety measures have been implemented to adhere to guidance the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued for the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 121.53 +0.58 +0.48%

SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND REOPENS WITH ANTI-CORONAVIRUS CONTROLS

Prior to the announcement, Disney Parks introduced branded cloth masks that feature the media company’s iconic characters on April 30.

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting,” said Disney store and shopDisney’s Senior Vice President Edward Park in a statement on the Disney Parks Blog, noting that all profits made from the masks will be donated to MedShare. “Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

DISNEY SPRINGS REOPENS WITH NEW CORONAVIRUS MEASURES

Face coverings have become an important part of health and safety protocols for theme parks that are reopening despite the presence of the coronavirus in the U.S. Competing theme park Universal Studios Florida has also required face coverings for “everyone” on all of its properties and is prepping for a June 5 reopening.

Disney World’s proposal to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force has requested to reopen Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on July 11, followed by Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot on July 15. PPE must be worn by guests in Disney’s theme parks and common areas of resort hotels.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Additional changes to Disney’s theme parks will include guest temperature screenings prior to entry as well as temperature checks for cast members, encouraged cashless transactions and enhanced cleaning procedures in high-traffic areas.

This latest announcement comes shortly after the phased reopening of Shanghai Disneyland and Disney Springs in Orlando, which opened to the public May 11 and May 20, respectively.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS